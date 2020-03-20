|
Richard Paul Hervey
age 78 of Northville, Michigan passed away Wednesday night in Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan with his sons by his side. Richard was born in Cleveland in 1941 and raised primarily in Canton, Ohio. He was a proud graduate of Canton Lehman High School, the College of Wooster, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Rutgers University. Trained as a metallurgical engineer, Richard spent his career in the automotive industry, first with companies such as Western Electric, Winters Foundry, ASPRO Kraftube, and Consolidated Metallurgical Industries, and then as a consultant through Sigma Associates, where he traveled the world working with international car manufacturers and their suppliers. He was a member of Temple Israel and the Society for Automotive Engineers. In retirement, Richard served on the board for the Center for Automotive Research, frequently traveled the country and overseas, and continued exploring his joy of photography that he had started at an early age. Most importantly, he enjoyed his new role as "Opa" to his seven grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Yvonne Hervey. He is survived by his sons, Paul (Janice) Hervey and Lee (Stephanie) Hervey; grandchildren Collin, Olivia, Abby, Jacob, Madeline, Maya, and Cameron; and his brother, Tom (Carolyn) Hervey and his family.
Due to our national health crisis, services will be held graveside at Canton's North Lawn Cemetery Monday, March 23, 2020 at 2 pm with Rabbi John Spitzer officiating. Call the Funeral Home Monday morning for instructions to watch the service online. Shiva will not be held at this time; memorial services will be set in the future. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, any donations be made to one of Richard's favorite charities, the United Negro College Fund or FOCUS Hope.
May Richard's memory be for a blessing.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 20, 2020