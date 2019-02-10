|
Richard Paul "Dick" Lemmon
1929-2019
89, of North Canton passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019. He was born December 1, 1929 in Canton, Ohio to the late Paul and Dorothy Lemmon. Dick graduated from Lehman High School in 1947 and was active in the Alumni Association. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Dick will be best remembered as owner and operator of Lemmon's Market but also was involved in several retail businesses, real estate's developments and restaurants in the Stark County area and was also involved in the Canton Ex-Newsboys and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed golf, feeding the birds, collecting classic cars, gardening, traveling and was a Pinball wizard. Dick was a very kind, generous, caring and funny person and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his two sons, Rick and Gary Lemmon. Dick is survived by his wife of 32 years, Nancy; son, Jim Lemmon; grandchildren, Paul and Jennifer Lemmon; step-children, Sherry (Dave) Mulcahey, and Kenny (Jody) Hardesty; step-grandchildren, Kayla Hardesty, Brendon and Nathan Mulcahey; two brothers, Bob (Janda) Lemmon and Bill (Pearl) Lemmon and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Canton Ex-Newsboys; Canton Ex-Newsboys Association, PO Box 20124, Canton, Ohio 44701. A memorial service is pending. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 10, 2019