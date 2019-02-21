Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sanctuary Grande
850 Applegrove St.
North Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD LEMMON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD PAUL "DICK" LEMMON


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
RICHARD PAUL "DICK" LEMMON Obituary
Richard Paul "Dick" Lemmon

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Canton Ex-Newsboys; Canton Ex-Newsboys Association, P.O. Box 20124, Canton, Ohio 44701.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Sanctuary Grande, 850 Applegrove St., North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.