Richard Q. "Dick" Wellbaum
89, of Perry Twp. passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11am at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday from 5-7pm and one hour prior to the service from 10-11am on Tuesday at the funeral home. Full obituary and photo will appear in Sunday's paper. Please visit www.reedfuneral home.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 15, 2019