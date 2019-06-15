Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD WELLBAUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD Q. "DICK" WELLBAUM

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RICHARD Q. "DICK" WELLBAUM Obituary
Richard Q. "Dick" Wellbaum

89, of Perry Twp. passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11am at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday from 5-7pm and one hour prior to the service from 10-11am on Tuesday at the funeral home. Full obituary and photo will appear in Sunday's paper. Please visit www.reedfuneral home.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now