Richard R. Daut
82, of Massillon, passed away at his home on October 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Massillon on June 27, 1938, to the late Ramadan and Zyhra (Sali) Daut. He was a 1956 graduate of Washington High School. Richard proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. In addition to being a lifelong resident of Massillon, he was also the owner of Richie's Men's Shop in Massillon for many years. Afterwards, Richard worked at Christian St. John's and Joseph A. Banks.
Richard will be deeply missed by his children: Terri Allshouse, Rick (Lea) Daut and Mark Daut; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Sam Daut and Drita Eder. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara (Phillips) Daut; his grandson, Shawn Allshouse; and brother, Jim Daut.
A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Hogs Helping Heroes, 2599 Fox Ave. S.E., Minerva, Ohio 44657.
