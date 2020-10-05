1/1
RICHARD R. DAUT
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard R. Daut

82, of Massillon, passed away at his home on October 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Massillon on June 27, 1938, to the late Ramadan and Zyhra (Sali) Daut. He was a 1956 graduate of Washington High School. Richard proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. In addition to being a lifelong resident of Massillon, he was also the owner of Richie's Men's Shop in Massillon for many years. Afterwards, Richard worked at Christian St. John's and Joseph A. Banks.

Richard will be deeply missed by his children: Terri Allshouse, Rick (Lea) Daut and Mark Daut; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Sam Daut and Drita Eder. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara (Phillips) Daut; his grandson, Shawn Allshouse; and brother, Jim Daut.

A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Hogs Helping Heroes, 2599 Fox Ave. S.E., Minerva, Ohio 44657.

Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 4, 2020
Rick and family I am very sorry to hear the loss of your father, I will miss him driving by my parents house which is where I am living now. God bless all of you at this time.
Joellen Unklesbay McCarthy
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved