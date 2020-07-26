Richard R. "Dick" Kennedyage 94, died Thursday after a short illness. He was a life resident of Canton, 1943 graduate of Saint John High School, graduate of Marquette University, retired salesman from the M. Conley Company, life member of the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist, American Legion Post 44 and was a World War II Coast Guard Veteran.Preceded in death by his wives, Miriam and Alice Kennedy; son, Richard C. "Rick" Kennedy; and brothers, Jack and Fr. William Kennedy. He is survived by several step children.Family and friends will meet for a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10 a.m at the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist with The Very Reverend John Sheridan, STL-Rector as celebrant. Burial will be in Saint John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330-456-7375)