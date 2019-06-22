|
|
Richard R. Gween
93, of Brooksville, Florida, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, under the loving care of his family and HPH Hospice. He was born in Malvern, Ohio, and moved to Brooksville, Florida in 2001 from Alliance, Ohio. Richard served in the U.S. Navy and was a Veteran of World War II and the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jean Gween of Brooksville; three sons: Richard Gween, Robert Gween of Canton, OH; David Gween and his wife, Robin of Pompano Beach, FL; three daughters: Cheryl Gween and Melissa Meek, both of Canton, OH; Mary Jane Hughes and her husband, Terry, of Waterville, OH; four Step-Children: James R. DelPuppo; and his wife, Denise of Mogadore, OH; Chris. Clements husband, Tony of Dayton, OH; Paula Bezon and Meri Wilton, husband, Jim both of Alliance, OH; two sisters, Irene Nichols and Ruth Lindeman, both of Malvern, OH; 12 Grandchildren; five great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to HPH Hospice, 12107 Majestic Blvd., Hudson, FL 34667. Visit: www.brewerfuneral.com to leave a memory or condolence.
Brewer & Sons, 352-796-4991
Published in The Repository on June 22, 2019