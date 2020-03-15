|
Richard Ray Unkefer
age 64, of Kent, went to be with Our Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 peacefully at home. Richard was born June 5, 1955 in Canton, to Ray and Mabel (Adams) Unkefer. Rick was a proud U.S. Army Veteran during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Kent American Legion Post 496, as well as the 310 Laborers Union. He was an avid gun collector and belonged to the Portage/Summit Field + Stream and also the Goodyear Hunting and Fishing Club. Above all Rick loved being with his family and being "Papa" to all his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Karen Unkefer; son, Michael Friedman; granddaughter, Marlee Cline; daughter, Angela Unkefer; grandchildren: Mikey, Makhia, Masyn, and Mahlia Friedman, Jordin, and Layla Cline; brother, Ronald (Juanita) Unkefer; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Mabel Unkefer; and his darling daughter, Katie Marie Unkefer.
Calling hours will be held 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at First Christian Church of Kent. Funeral service will be held 12:00 P.M. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at First Christian Church of Kent with Julie Cory officiating. Cremation has taken place at Bissler & Sons Crematory. Private inurnment at Standing Rock Cemetery. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at: www.bisslerandsons.com
Bissler & Sons, 330-673-5857
Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2020