|
|
Richard Raymond Robinson
"The greatest generation has lost another one of its members"
age 97, of Minerva, Ohio, passed away January 8, 2020 with family by his side. Richard was born July 17, 1922 in Logan, Ohio to George Raymond and Doris (Ruble) Robinson. He was a graduate of Logan High School, attended Denison University, and graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in Ceramic Engineering in 1948. He was a US Army Air Corps World War II veteran, and retired as plant manager from General Color, Minerva. After retiring he attended Walsh University earning a History degree in 1993. He was a life member of Alliance DAV, Minerva American Legion, Minerva VFW, Ohio State Alumni Association, and Hocking County Historical Society. He was a 65 year member of Union Avenue United Methodist Church in Alliance, Ohio.
Surviving are his daughters, Nancy Cobbs of Houston, Texas, Diantha (Michael) Mangino of Alliance, and Barbara (Brian) Speelman of San Jose, CA; son Douglas Richard (Lori) Robinson of Dublin, Ohio, grandchildren Todd (Letitia) Cobbs, Amy (Lance) Patton, Melissa (Scott) Steepleton, Dalton Speelman, Logan Speelman, Tyler Robinson, Carrie Robinson, Nate Robinson, nine great-grandchildren, cousin Ruth Anne Munro and several nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 65 years, Pauline (Heinlein) Robinson, daughter, Marcia Anne Robinson, granddaughter Evelyn Ann Robinson, great grandson David Michael Cobbs, son in law James Cobbs, father and mother in law Harry and Carrie Heinlein, brother and sister in law Robert and Marge Robinson, brother in law and sister in law Lloyd and Jeanie Heinlein, brother in law and sister in law Harold and Gayle Heinlein, nephew Ronald Heinlein and cousins Diantha Tungate and Marian Jones. The family would like to thank Paula Moore and Moore Care for all the years of their love and care for our Mother and Father.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with grandson Pastor Todd Cobbs officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, where Military graveside services will be conducted by the Hocking County Honor Guard. Calling hours will be observed 12:00 noon to time of service on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Minerva Senior Center, 1200 Valley St., Minerva, OH 44657. LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Heinlein-Brown, 740-385-3535
Published in The Repository on Jan. 26, 2020