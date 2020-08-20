Richard "Rich" Feller"Together Again"age 82, of Canton, passed away August 17, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. He was a lifelong resident of Canton with his wife, Constance "Cookie" of 53 years whom he lost in 2018. He was retired from the Operative Plasterer and Cement Masons Local 109. Rich was a devoted family man and an avid McKinley Bulldog fan.Survived by his children: Richard "Butch" (Pam) Feller and Jeniffer "Missy" (Ed) Fowler; grandchildren: Shawn and Heather Laher, Tyler Fowler, Austin (Sarah) Fowler, Katlynn (Jesse) Thompson and Ashley Fowler, great-grandchildren, Jenna Laher and Evie Fowler; sister, Sally (Alex) Gambow; and brother, Tom (Dee) Feller all of Canton. Preceded in death by his sisters: Carol Smith, Jean Albertson, Beverly Moauro and Kathy Feller.Services will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home with Reverend Rob Loper officiating. Burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday (TONIGHT) from 6-8 p.m. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330 456-7375)