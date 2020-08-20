1/1
RICHARD RICH FELLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Rich" Feller

"Together Again"

age 82, of Canton, passed away August 17, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. He was a lifelong resident of Canton with his wife, Constance "Cookie" of 53 years whom he lost in 2018. He was retired from the Operative Plasterer and Cement Masons Local 109. Rich was a devoted family man and an avid McKinley Bulldog fan.

Survived by his children: Richard "Butch" (Pam) Feller and Jeniffer "Missy" (Ed) Fowler; grandchildren: Shawn and Heather Laher, Tyler Fowler, Austin (Sarah) Fowler, Katlynn (Jesse) Thompson and Ashley Fowler, great-grandchildren, Jenna Laher and Evie Fowler; sister, Sally (Alex) Gambow; and brother, Tom (Dee) Feller all of Canton. Preceded in death by his sisters: Carol Smith, Jean Albertson, Beverly Moauro and Kathy Feller.

Services will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home with Reverend Rob Loper officiating. Burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday (TONIGHT) from 6-8 p.m. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330 456-7375)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Service
10:30 AM
Lamiell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lamiell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved