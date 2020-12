Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Rinehart



1940-2020



Richard "Dick" L.



Rinehart died November 29, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis B. and Enola (Couts) Rinehart and is survived by his sister, Vivian Crist.



His ashes will be spread at the Foxfield Preserve in Wilmot, Ohio.



