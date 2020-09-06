Richard S. LeCappelain
91, of Canton, was promoted to glory on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born January 29, 1929 in North Bay, Ontario, Canada, to the late Edith and Samuel LeCappelain. He entered the Salvation Army Training College in Toronto, Canada as a member of the Standard Bearers session of 1949-50. His work in the Salvation Army included appointments in both Canada and the United States, working in ministry, finance administration, and adult rehabilitation.
He is survived by his wife, Jean, the love of his life, to whom he was married 67 years; and by his sister, Dorothy Snodden. Richard is also survived by his five children: Elizabeth (Bradley) Beach, Linda (James) Wood, Mark LeCappelain, Kenneth LeCappelain, Sandra (Les) Vary, 14 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Besides his family, the great passions of his life were history, travel, and genealogy. The family wishes to thank the staff of The Compassionate Care Center for their excellent care during Richard's final illness.
