Richard S.
McManus
73, of Canton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. He was born on March 24, 1946 and proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed working on cars, playing pool and fishing.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, William, Duray and Harry. He leaves his longtime companion, Charlene Johnson; her children, Dana Johnson, Randy Johnson and Darcy Gaude.
In honoring his wishes, Richard will be cremated and there will be no services. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 20, 2019