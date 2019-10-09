Home

Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:30 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
1940 - 2019
Richard S. Ross Obituary
Richard S. Ross

79, of Massillon, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, October 8, 2019. Born in Massillon, May 30, 1940, a son to the late Kenneth and Ada (Glasgow) Ross, Richard graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1958. A devoted husband and a loving father and grandfather, he earned his living as a mechanic with several area auto dealerships as well as as a fleet mechanic and driver for Holland Oil Company until his retirement in 2006. While his health allowed, Richard attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Massillon. He had a wide range of interests and hobbies that included amateur radio, piloting radio-controlled aircraft – as a member of RC Eagles and enjoying the open road as a member of the Honda Gold Wing Association.

Predeceased by his parents; an infant sister, Betty Jane Ross and his brother, Robert Ross; Richard is survived by his wife, Martha D. "Marty" Ross, of the home; son, Rodney A. (Jamie) Ross, of Fairlawn; step-daughters, Robin (Rich) Gaeta, of Mentor and Julie (Dan) DiLoreto, of Franklin, Tn. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Ryann and Reagan Ross, Dominic DiLoreto (and Kianna Memaran) and Maria (Alex) Neihoff and step-granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Hannah Shaffer.

Funeral services will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. Friday evening, October 11, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Rev. John R. McClung, Jr. will officiate. The family will receive condolences Friday afternoon, from 4-5:30 p.m. in the funeral home. A private burial in Massillon Cemetery will follow at the convenience of the family. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit,

www.atkinsonfeucht.com









330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Oct. 9, 2019
