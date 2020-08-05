Richard SpallPassed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born February 5, 1925 in Canton, Ohio to Dorothy and Frank Spall. When Richard was five, Dorothy remarried Ben Lickner and they together loved and raised the kind spirited, family first, smooth talking gentleman so many knew, loved and respected. An only child, Richard spent his summers outdoors -- fishing, swimming and generally getting into mischief.Richard graduated from McKinley High School in 1943, and after lying about his age, enlisted in the Navy at just 17 years old. He trained as an electrician and served on the USS Gandy DE-764, part of a convoy escorting other naval vessels to Europe during World War II. Many of his recent stories were still of his time in the Navy; he was particularly proud of the opportunity the Navy gave him to see the world. True to his kind nature, Richard often passed on opportunities to take shore leave in Europe, choosing instead to offer his leave to other sailors who had family in the area.In one of life's serendipitous twists, Richard took his leave in New York City where he met his wife, Doris. Under the guise of needing to send a letter home to his mother, he approached Doris and asked for a stamp and her phone number. They were married for 61 years. Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Doris; and great-grandson, Harrison Keener. Richard and Doris are survived by five children, Richard Jr. (Jeanne), Sue Nesci (Jim), Audrey (Bruce), Roben Keener and Steve (Cheryl); 13 grandchildren and soon to be 12 great-grandchildren. As an only child, Richard loved having a big family. In retirement, he and our mother spent much of their time at their grandchildren's school and athletic events. They loved family reunions and traveling to visit family. He was an avid card player, spending many a Sunday with Doris's family playing canasta and pinochle while the kids played with their many cousins. Richard was a smooth dancer who found his perfect partner in Doris and we are comforted knowing they are now dancing together again. He was quick to laugh, made friends easily and he had the unique ability to make others feel noticed and special.Richard worked for the Hoover Company for 37 years, first in New York, then Ohio. He was active with Hoover High School athletics through the Sideliners Club, volunteering his time to create the game day programs and proudly cheering on the Vikings. He was also active in his church, starting a Lutheran Men in Mission chapter with good friend Bernie Bresson.Our family would like to thank the gracious team at Whitewood who took such thoughtful and compassionate care of our dad these last 4.5 years.In light of COVID19, a celebration of life will be announced and held as soon as it is safe to gather.For those who are able and moved to do so, in lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the following causes important to Richard throughout his life: Lutheran Men in Mission; Meals on Wheels, or consider supporting your local blood drive. Richard was a universal blood donor and in the spirit of service to others, donated blood as often as was permissible. You may sign the guest book at:Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver330-455-0349