Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
1923 - 2019
RICHARD SPRADLING Obituary
Richard

Spradling

5/16/1923-3/5/2019

Retired from United

Engineering; and served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. Preceded in death by his wife, Regina in 2005.

Survived by his children: Nanci, Patti, Karen, and Rick; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Services will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Schneeberger Funeral Home where friends may call Sunday from 2-4 p.m.

To send condolences and read complete obituary, visit us at:

www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger,

330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Mar. 7, 2019
