Richard
Spradling
5/16/1923-3/5/2019
Retired from United
Engineering; and served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. Preceded in death by his wife, Regina in 2005.
Survived by his children: Nanci, Patti, Karen, and Rick; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Services will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Schneeberger Funeral Home where friends may call Sunday from 2-4 p.m.
To send condolences and read complete obituary, visit us at:
www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger,
330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Mar. 7, 2019