Richard A. Starr
Richard "Dick" Starr, age 85, passed away peacefully on July 17th, 2020. He was born on Oct. 9th, 1934 the son of the late LeRoy and Marie (Wackerly) Starr. Dick was born in Canton and spent his entire life in Louisville, Ohio. He retired from Republic Steel after 40+ years. He enjoyed spending his time at his cabin and hunting and fishing with his friends and family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his step father, Edward Bowen; brother, James Starr; nephews, Ralph Villella and Jim Starr; and son-in-law, Doug Davis. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Irene (Thewes) Starr; four children, Debra Davis, Cindy (Steve) Elson, Christopher (Debbie) Starr and Edward (Annette) Starr; four grandchildren, Allen, Lisa, Sarah and Nicole; nine great grandchildren; brother, Terry Bowen; and sister, Linda Hoffman.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, July 22nd at 11 a.m. in St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville with Fr. Robert Miller officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines established by the governor, no public visitation will be held and those attending the mass are asked to wear a facial covering and honor the recommended distancing requirements. Memorial contributions may be made to St Louis Church or the NRA. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory
Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
330-875-2811