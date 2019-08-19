|
Richard T. Durius
92, of Jackson Township, passed away peacefully, in the company of his family and friends and in the comfort of his home, on Friday afternoon, August 16, 2019. Born in Massillon, April 27, 1927, a son to the late Theodore and Marie (Cochran) Durius, Richard was an honorably discharged Veteran of the US Army having served as a firefighter and earning the rank of Technician 5th Grade. Returning to civilian life, he worked briefly at Superior Dairy followed by more than thirty years of service and his retirement as a heavy equipment operator with the former Union Drawn Division of Republic Steel Corp. here in Massillon. A member of First Christian Church, Richard was a devoted husband and father and a loyal friend; he coached little league baseball and in the late 1950's, as the community of Jackson Township grew, he had a hand as a volunteer, in building as well as serving as a first responder with JTVFD Station 2. He enjoyed fishing in his leisure time and had a gift and a knack for fixing things but it was in his role as a grandpa and great-grandpa that his kind and gentle way – along with an outrageous sense of humor and a love of mischief and surprise could be completely and shamelessly indulged - without guilt, in spoiling and having fun with the next generations of the family and anyone else who could join in the fun! Predeceased by his parents; his wife of 57 years, Grace E. (Pietzcker) Durius; a brother and three sisters.
Richard is survived by his son, Rick T. Durius, of Akron; step-sons, Thomas B. Bailey, of Canton and William L. Bailey, of Tucson, Arizona; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Charlotte. Also surviving are his fiancée, Carol Cain, of Massillon, and her family as well as a host of beloved neighbors and treasured friends.
A Chapel Service will be conducted in the mausoleum chapel of Rose Hill Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Pastor Dan Hanson will officiate and a private entombment will follow. There are no calling hours however, family and friends will gather in the chapel beginning at 10:30 Tuesday morning. The family has also suggested memorial contributions made to the Jackson Township Fire Department – remembering especially the fire safety professionals and EMT's serving at Station 2. Arrangements are entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit: www.atkinsonfeucht.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 19, 2019