Richard V. Repp 1927-2019
age 91, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. He was born on December 21, 1927 in Massillon, Ohio, a son to the late Robert D. and Florence (Zorger) Repp. A graduate of Massillon Washington High School, Class of 1946, he served in the Army and was a Korean War veteran serving with the 5th Regimental Combat Team. Dick retired from Superior Brand Meats.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Barbara A. Repp, and brothers Robert B. Repp and Myron J. Repp. Dick is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary T. (Paul) Repp; children, Richard A. Repp, David V. (Sue) Repp, Jeffrey P. (Kelly) Repp, and Barbara A. Repp; grandchildren, Melanie S. (Brandon) Reynolds, Zachary P. (Chris Glovinsky) Repp, Amber D. (Justin) Barnhart and Anthony D. (Bethany) Repp; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Veterans Memorial Park, 2 James Duncan Plaza, Massillon, OH 44646-6690.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 20, 2019