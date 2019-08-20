The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Repp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard V. Repp


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard V. Repp Obituary
Richard V. Repp 1927-2019

age 91, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. He was born on December 21, 1927 in Massillon, Ohio, a son to the late Robert D. and Florence (Zorger) Repp. A graduate of Massillon Washington High School, Class of 1946, he served in the Army and was a Korean War veteran serving with the 5th Regimental Combat Team. Dick retired from Superior Brand Meats.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Barbara A. Repp, and brothers Robert B. Repp and Myron J. Repp. Dick is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary T. (Paul) Repp; children, Richard A. Repp, David V. (Sue) Repp, Jeffrey P. (Kelly) Repp, and Barbara A. Repp; grandchildren, Melanie S. (Brandon) Reynolds, Zachary P. (Chris Glovinsky) Repp, Amber D. (Justin) Barnhart and Anthony D. (Bethany) Repp; and nine great-grandchildren.

The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Veterans Memorial Park, 2 James Duncan Plaza, Massillon, OH 44646-6690.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch

Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-4839
Published in The Repository on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
Download Now