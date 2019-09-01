|
Richard V.
Sherlin
Richard V. Sherlin, aka 'Harley', passed away Aug. 28, 2019 at Altercare of Alliance. He is survived by his children, Tammy (Joe) Schwerzler and Rick (Danita) Sherlin and one grandson, Pastor Joshua Schwerzler.
Interment will be at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with full military honors. The complete obituary can be viewed and condolences shared with the family at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.
