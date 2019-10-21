|
Richard "Dick" Van Scoder
August 8, 1933-October 19, 2019
With profound sadness we announce the sudden passing of Dick Emerson Van Scoder, our loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all whose lives he touched. He was called home on October 19, 2019 at the age 86. He was born in Cleveland to Clark and Pauline (Trivisonno) Van Scoder as the oldest of four. He is preceded in death by his son, Dale Allen and his sister, Cora Mauser. Dick was a devout Christian who demonstrated his faith through his hard work and compassion for others. Throughout his life, he was observed to continuously follow the commandment of "Love your neighbor as your yourself." He attended Ohio University as well as many bible classes at John Carroll and Malone University. He was the owner of Van Scoder Interiors, opened in 1978, where he transformed countless houses into fine homes from Ohio to Florida. He and Honey were also youth directors at John Knox Presbyterian Church. He had a love for all of God's creation, especially spending time on the beach and caring for his many horses. Everyone who interacted with him immediately felt a connection and love. He had the ability to share in a light-hearted joke with you one minute and have an in-depth moment with you the next. He had a lifelong dedication of sharing music with his community as he was a wonderful tenor singer who played organ and saxophone. He led worship music every Sunday morning at The Chapel's Kindred Spirits Sunday school class. Our cherished memories and his life lessons will live on in each of us.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Lucy "Honey" (York); siblings, Carol (Jim) McClung, Clark
(Marsha) Van Scoder; children, Denise (Bill) Williams,
David Van Scoder; grandchildren, Tara (Andy), Kelsey (Will), Grant, Ryan, Grace; and three great grandchildren.
Calling Hours will be held at The North Canton Chapel 715 Whittier Ave. N.W., N. Canton 44720 on Wednesday, October 23rd, from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. with Memorial
Service beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to Refuge of Hope, Canton.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 21, 2019