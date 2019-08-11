|
Richard W. Baker
Richard W. Baker, 73, passed away August 5, 2019. Richard was born in Canton, Ohio to Wilbert and Alice Baker. Richard graduated Timken High School in 1964. In 1966 he married the love of his life, Marien Anstead, then quickly deployed to serve in the Army during the Vietnam War. Upon his return from Vietnam, he worked many roles at Seiple Lithograph while raising his family. Richard and Marien were active members at Zion Lutheran Church and spent several years as Leaders of the youth group which they enjoyed tremendously. Eventually in 2005, Richard and Marien retired to Colorado. Richard was a kind and friendly person who loved conversations with anyone he would meet. In Ohio, he enjoyed house boating with friends on Atwood Lake. There are many happy memories of all the road trips taken as family vacations with Richard and Marien by both of their daughters and their grandkids. In the last several years, he enjoyed riding his recumbent trike on the trails in Fort Collins. Richard was always very proud of his daughters and five grandchildren.
Richard will be greatly missed and is survived by his daughter, Laura and husband, Jeff Witte of Fort Collins; daughter Angela and husband, Rick Byelene of Alliance, Ohio; grandchildren: Heather Witte, Derek Witte and wife, Rebecca of Colorado and Cody, Cheyenne and Dustin Byelene of Alliance, Ohio; brother, Ken and wife, Marty Baker of Massillon, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Marien. Richard's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Good Samaritan Society Fort Collins Village for their outstanding care and to the whole community at GSS who gave him such joy and friendship and to Pathways Hospice of Northern Colorado for their many services that comforted Richard in his final weeks.
A memorial service and reception will be held on Thursday, August 15th at 1:00 PM at Good Samaritan Society Fort Collins Village, 508 W. Trilby Rd., Fort Collins, CO. In late September family will return with Richard to be lain to rest with Marien in Canton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers the family requests charitable donations be made in Richard's name to Good Samaritan Society Fort Collins Village. Family and friends may visit: www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.
Allnut Drake Chapel, (970)988-6991
Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2019