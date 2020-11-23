1/1
Richard W. "Rick" Groves
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard W. "Rick" Groves

Age 58 of Canton passed away Saturday November 21, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. He was born February 17, 1962 in Canton to Herbert W. and D. Lucille (Isner) Groves. Rick was a 1980 graduate of Canton South High School and was an avid Cleveland Indians and Ohio State fan. He was a member of Central Baptist Church where he had served as superintendent of the Sunday school program and was active with the many children's ministries. He was formerly employed by the church for 15 years.

He is preceded in death by his father, Herbert W. Groves in 2018; mother-in-law, Judith Ness. Rick is survived by his wife, Bonnie M. (Ness) to whom he was married 36 years; two daughters, Dawn (Brandon) Rohrer and Carrie Groves; his mother, D. Lucille Groves; sister, Amy Groves; father-in-law, John Ness; sister-in-law, Robin (Curt) Griffin; many extended family members.

A graveside service will be Tuesday November 24, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in Melscheimer Cemetery with Pastor Randy Newcomer officiating. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to Central Baptist Church children's ministries at 4736 W. Tuscarawas St., Canton, OH 44708. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Melscheimer Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved