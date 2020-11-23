Richard W. "Rick" Groves
Age 58 of Canton passed away Saturday November 21, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. He was born February 17, 1962 in Canton to Herbert W. and D. Lucille (Isner) Groves. Rick was a 1980 graduate of Canton South High School and was an avid Cleveland Indians and Ohio State fan. He was a member of Central Baptist Church where he had served as superintendent of the Sunday school program and was active with the many children's ministries. He was formerly employed by the church for 15 years.
He is preceded in death by his father, Herbert W. Groves in 2018; mother-in-law, Judith Ness. Rick is survived by his wife, Bonnie M. (Ness) to whom he was married 36 years; two daughters, Dawn (Brandon) Rohrer and Carrie Groves; his mother, D. Lucille Groves; sister, Amy Groves; father-in-law, John Ness; sister-in-law, Robin (Curt) Griffin; many extended family members.
A graveside service will be Tuesday November 24, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in Melscheimer Cemetery with Pastor Randy Newcomer officiating. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to Central Baptist Church children's ministries at 4736 W. Tuscarawas St., Canton, OH 44708. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
