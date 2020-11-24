1/
Richard W. "Rick" Groves
Richard W. "Rick" Groves

A graveside service will be Tuesday November 24, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in Melscheimer Cemetery with Pastor Randy Newcomer officiating. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to Central Baptist Church children's ministries at 4736 W. Tuscarawas St., Canton, OH 44708. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Melscheimer Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
