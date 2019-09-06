|
|
Richard W. James
Age 77, died peacefully on September 3, 2019 at The Tuscarawas Community Hospice Center - Truman House, after a brief illness. He graduated from Central Catholic High School and attended Ohio State University.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Kathryn James; and his sister, Kay James. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 54 years, Donna James; his sisters, Charlene James and Marianne James. His brothers, Daniel James (Linda) and Thomas James (Marjorie). He will be missed by nieces and nephews whom he loved, and dearest friends Judy & Jerry Slankard of Strasburg, Ohio. He loved and adopted many rescue dogs, such as Maggie and Tucker, who miss him already. To know him was to love him. Richard enjoyed a 40 year career in the HVAC industry, which involved design work, repair, and teaching at Buckeye Career Center. He was a master of all things, could fix, create, or repair anything. Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be interred at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
A brief memorial service will be held at the Lamiell Funeral Home on Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory can be made to The Community Hospice Center of Tuscarawas County at 716 Commercial Ave. New Philadelphia, OH 44633. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Sept. 6, 2019