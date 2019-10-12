|
Richard W. "Dick" Pierce
84, of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He was born in Canton on March 4, 1935 to the late Charles Richard and Nora Mae Pierce. Dick served in the United States Army during the Korean War Era. He was employed as an auto parts salesman for several years, retiring from H&H Auto Parts in 1998. He was a member of Woodlawn Church and enjoyed going for rides in the country. Dick loved spending time with his family and will be deeply missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Pierce on July 9, 2017; sons, Richie and Daniel Pierce; stepdaughters, Lucinda Wellman and Lesa Pusateri and grandson, Eric Parks. He leaves his children, William (Kathy) Turner, Mike (Gerri) Pierce and Lori (Steve) Brand; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and his sister; Nancy Litten.
Calling hours will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW. Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Cemetery, 3000 Alliance Rd. Malvern, OH 44644, with Pastor Matt Coutcher officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in his name, to Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY. 41076, www.dav.org or to , PO Box 98018 Washington, DC 20090, . Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 12, 2019