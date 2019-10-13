|
Richard W. "Dick" Pierce
Calling hours will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW. Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Cemetery, 3000 Alliance Rd. Malvern, OH 44644, with Pastor Matt Coutcher officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in his name, to Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY. 41076, www.dav.org or to , PO Box 98018 Washington, DC 20090, . Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2019