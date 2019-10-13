Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard W. "Dick" Pierce


1935 - 2019
Send Flowers
Richard W. "Dick" Pierce Obituary
Richard W. "Dick" Pierce

Calling hours will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW. Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Cemetery, 3000 Alliance Rd. Malvern, OH 44644, with Pastor Matt Coutcher officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in his name, to Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY. 41076, www.dav.org or to , PO Box 98018 Washington, DC 20090, . Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries