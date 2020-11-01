Richard W. RussellAge 84 of Canton, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Chapel Hill Retirement Community following an extended illness. Born June 10, 1936 in Canton, Ohio, to the late William and Ella (Thiessen) Russell. He was a life resident of Canton and a 1954 graduate of Timken High School. Richard was a U.S. Army Veteran. He retired from Sommers Home Improvement in 1999 with 33 years of service. Richard liked baseball especially the Cleveland Indians and playing Ping-Pong and darts. He was best remembered by his family for his gentle disposition and humor. Preceded in death by a brother, Robert Russell and a sister, Jane Brugger.He is survived by a nephew and spouse, Robert II and Laura Russell; a niece and spouse, Michelle and Michael Conkle; several great and great-great nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be Wed., Nov 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in West Lawn Cemetery.Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525