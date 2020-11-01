1/1
RICHARD W. RUSSELL
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard W. Russell

Age 84 of Canton, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Chapel Hill Retirement Community following an extended illness. Born June 10, 1936 in Canton, Ohio, to the late William and Ella (Thiessen) Russell. He was a life resident of Canton and a 1954 graduate of Timken High School. Richard was a U.S. Army Veteran. He retired from Sommers Home Improvement in 1999 with 33 years of service. Richard liked baseball especially the Cleveland Indians and playing Ping-Pong and darts. He was best remembered by his family for his gentle disposition and humor. Preceded in death by a brother, Robert Russell and a sister, Jane Brugger.

He is survived by a nephew and spouse, Robert II and Laura Russell; a niece and spouse, Michelle and Michael Conkle; several great and great-great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be Wed., Nov 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in West Lawn Cemetery.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Graveside service
03:00 PM
West Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved