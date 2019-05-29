Home

POWERED BY

Services
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Perry Christian Church
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Perry Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard W. Snyder


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard W. Snyder Obituary
Richard W. Snyder

83, passed away quietly late Sunday morning, May 26, 2019. Born in Massillon on October 25, 1935, a son to the late J. W. "Bill" and Corinne E. (Hollwager) Snyder, Dick graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1953. An honorably discharged veteran of the US Army, Dick had been an area resident his entire life – a life marked by service and commitment to the community he and his family called home. A loving husband, a devoted dad and grandpa and a genuine and loyal friend, he retired after more than thirty years as a licensed insurance agent with the A.A. Hammersmith Agency in Massillon. He had been an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, humbly serving his faith community in several lay leadership positions. He also lent his time and talent as a volunteer as well as a board member of the Massillon Salvation Army. As a coach for youth baseball, he taught all the fundamentals to his own sons and dozens of other young athletes, along with good sportsmanship, the honor of competition and love of the game.

Predeceased by his parents; Dick is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Margaret L. (Frey) Snyder, of the home; and their sons, Jeffrey (Christine), James (Tanya) and Robert (Michelle) Snyder. There are also six treasured grandchildren; his brother, Terry (Judy) Snyder, of Massillon and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, May 31, 2019, at 12:00 p.m.. at Perry Christian Church. Senior Pastor Rod Geiger will officiate and military honors will conclude the service. The family will receive condolences on Thursday evening, May 30th, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon from 5-7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday morning, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the church. The family has suggested contributions made in Dick's memory to advance the mission and ministry of the Massillon Salvation Army or the donor's . To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.









330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now