Richard W. Snyder
83, passed away quietly late Sunday morning, May 26, 2019. Born in Massillon on October 25, 1935, a son to the late J. W. "Bill" and Corinne E. (Hollwager) Snyder, Dick graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1953. An honorably discharged veteran of the US Army, Dick had been an area resident his entire life – a life marked by service and commitment to the community he and his family called home. A loving husband, a devoted dad and grandpa and a genuine and loyal friend, he retired after more than thirty years as a licensed insurance agent with the A.A. Hammersmith Agency in Massillon. He had been an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, humbly serving his faith community in several lay leadership positions. He also lent his time and talent as a volunteer as well as a board member of the Massillon Salvation Army. As a coach for youth baseball, he taught all the fundamentals to his own sons and dozens of other young athletes, along with good sportsmanship, the honor of competition and love of the game.
Predeceased by his parents; Dick is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Margaret L. (Frey) Snyder, of the home; and their sons, Jeffrey (Christine), James (Tanya) and Robert (Michelle) Snyder. There are also six treasured grandchildren; his brother, Terry (Judy) Snyder, of Massillon and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, May 31, 2019, at 12:00 p.m.. at Perry Christian Church. Senior Pastor Rod Geiger will officiate and military honors will conclude the service. The family will receive condolences on Thursday evening, May 30th, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon from 5-7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday morning, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the church. The family has suggested contributions made in Dick's memory to advance the mission and ministry of the Massillon Salvation Army or the donor's . To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
Published in The Repository on May 29, 2019