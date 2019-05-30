Home

Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Perry Christian Church
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Perry Christian Church
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, May 31, 2019, at 12:00 p.m.. at Perry Christian Church. Senior Pastor Rod Geiger will officiate and military honors will conclude the service. The family will receive condolences on Thursday evening, May 30th, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon from 5-7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday morning, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the church. The family has suggested contributions made in Dick's memory to advance the mission and ministry of the Massillon Salvation Army or the donor's . To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.









Published in The Repository on May 30, 2019
