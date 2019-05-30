|
Richard W. Snyder
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, May 31, 2019, at 12:00 p.m.. at Perry Christian Church. Senior Pastor Rod Geiger will officiate and military honors will conclude the service. The family will receive condolences on Thursday evening, May 30th, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon from 5-7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday morning, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the church. The family has suggested contributions made in Dick's memory to advance the mission and ministry of the Massillon Salvation Army or the donor's . To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on May 30, 2019
