Richard W. Teeple
73 of Canal Fulton, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Born on July 25, 1946 in Canton, he was an area resident all of his life retiring from Westfield Companies after 27 years of service. Richard was a member of the Open Bible Christian Center where he was the leader of the Joy group. He loved working with computers, photography and card and game nights with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Kratt and her husband, Bill Kratt and sister, Linda Ferguson. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Rhonda (Kennedy) Teeple; children, Roslyn (Donald) Bergmeyer, Renee Schillig and Ron (Lisa) Teeple; grandchildren, Darren Willaman, Ayla and Korben Schillig; and sister, Shirley Kern.
A Memorial Service will be held MONDAY, 7 p.m. at the Open Bible Christian Center, 4170 Eldridge Ave SW, Massillon, Dr. Philip Greenaway officiating. Visitation Monday, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Open Bible Christian Center.
Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Nov. 30, 2019