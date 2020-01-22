Home

Chambers Funeral Homes - North Olmsted
29150 Lorain Rd.
North Olmsted, OH 44070
(440) 777-4066
RICHARD WEIDOKAL
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chambers Funeral Homes - North Olmsted
29150 Lorain Rd.
North Olmsted, OH 44070
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Ladislas Church
2345 Bassett Rd
Westlake, OH
RICHARD W. WEIDOKAL


1931 - 2020
RICHARD W. WEIDOKAL Obituary
Richard W. Weidokal

age 88. Born July 26, 1931 at home in Cleveland, OH. Passed away January 19, 2020 after a tough fight with Parkinson's.

Beloved husband of 53 years to Frances (nee Krish); father of Judy Holsinger (John), Deborah Petro (Edward) and Susan; grandfather of Anna Gant (Alex), Matthew Holsinger and Rachel Petro; great-grandfather of Arabella Gant; son of the late Helen (nee Gorman) and Oliver T. Weidokal; brother of Sher Jones and the late Oliver. Dick was a proud member of Ironworkers Local 17 for 60 plus years. U.S.M.C. Veteran.

Funeral Mass Friday, Jan. 24th., St. Ladislas Church (2345 Bassett Rd., Westlake) at 12:30 p.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends may call at CHAMBERS FUNERAL HOME of NORTH OLMSTED, 29150 LORAIN RD. AT STEARNS, THURSDAY, 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Age Line Home Health, 4350 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland, OH 44135. For full obituary, please visit:

www.chambersfuneral.com

Chambers Funeral Home, 216-251-6566
Published in The Repository on Jan. 22, 2020
