age 85, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 after a long illness. He was a life resident of Canton, 1951 graduate of Timken Vocational High School and was the retired owner of Commercial Refrigeration. Dick was a member of Zion Lutheran Church (North Canton), Canton Lodge No. 60 F&AM and had been very active in local fumbleball and softball leagues.

Survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara (Butt) White; sons, Richard W. (Sue) White Jr, Jeffrey White and G. Scott (Keri) White, grandchildren: Kyle, Amber, Adam, Ashley, Jon, Alex, Aaron and Jarred, eight great-grandchildren; and brother, Bob White. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Dorothy White.

Services were private with burial in North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131. Condolences may be made to:

Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2019
