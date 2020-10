Richard Ward Proudfootage 85, went home to be with the Lord on October 16, 2020. Friends and family will be received Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW (one block NW of the square of 619 & Cleveland Avenue), UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685. A grave side service will be held Saturday, 10 a.m. at Holy Cross in Akron.(Hopkins Lawver,UNIONTOWN,330-733-6271)