Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
RICHARD WILLIAM "DICK" KNERR


RICHARD WILLIAM "DICK" KNERR
Richard "Dick" William Knerr

age 89 of Magnolia, passed away on March 08, 2019. He was born in Canton on July 27, 1929 to the late William and Lydia (Kisner) Knerr.

He was a 1948 graduate of Canton South High School. He married Donna Lee Daley on September 11, 1954 and they shared 49 years together until her passing in 2003.

A Celebration of Richard's life will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5-7pm and 1 hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Interment at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Donations can be made in Richard's memory to Aultman Hospice at aultmanfoundation.org or the Stark County Humane Society at Starkhumane.org www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2019
