Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rick Abraham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rick A. Abraham


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rick A. Abraham Obituary
Rick A. Abraham

age 80 of Canton, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. He was born in Canton on August 29, 1939 to the late Joseph and Homeda Abraham. Rick graduated from Timken Vocational High School, and then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy.

Along with his parents, Rick was preceded in death by brothers Fuad "Fred" and Joseph Abraham, and sister Waheba Foust. He is survived by children Harry Bartlett of Canton, Lisa Kartler of Canton, Rick Abraham, Jr. of North Canton, and Mike (Karen) Abraham of Salineville, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; and brother Adbu "Butch" (Rochelle) Abraham of Louisville.

Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, with Rev. Nick Abraham officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery.

Rossi (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now