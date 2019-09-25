|
Rick A. Abraham
age 80 of Canton, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. He was born in Canton on August 29, 1939 to the late Joseph and Homeda Abraham. Rick graduated from Timken Vocational High School, and then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy.
Along with his parents, Rick was preceded in death by brothers Fuad "Fred" and Joseph Abraham, and sister Waheba Foust. He is survived by children Harry Bartlett of Canton, Lisa Kartler of Canton, Rick Abraham, Jr. of North Canton, and Mike (Karen) Abraham of Salineville, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; and brother Adbu "Butch" (Rochelle) Abraham of Louisville.
Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, with Rev. Nick Abraham officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 25, 2019