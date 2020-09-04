1/1
RICK A. SPARKS
1956 - 2020
Rick A. Sparks

63, of East Sparta, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was born November 13, 1956 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Robert and Marilyn Sparks. Rick retired from Lambert Body Shop. He was a diehard car fanatic and loved the Chevy Chevelle's; Rick also loved music, especially the Doors.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Pam Blackburn and brother Jimmy Sparks.

Rick is survived by his wife of 25 years, Rhonda; step-daughters, Marie Gray and Eva Cherry; special brother-in-law, Don Kendrick; and nephew, Chris Kendrick; and niece, Kaitlyn Blackburn; and his two cats, Savannah and Shadow.

In honoring Rick's wishes he will be cremated and there will be no services. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Sep. 4, 2020.
