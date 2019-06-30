|
|
Rick B.
Helmick Jr.
age 54, of Massillon, passed away on June 25, 2019. He was born Sept 30, 1964 in Canton and is the son of Richard and Lucy (Cook) Helmick Sr. of Cadiz, Ohio. Rick worked at Powell Electric in Canton.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by son, John Christopher Helmick; brothers, Jeffrey and Brian Helmick; sister, Sheri Warga and one granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeremy.
In keeping with his wishes there will be no services. Please leave condolences at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and
Crematory - 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on June 30, 2019