Rick B. Helmick Jr.


1964 - 2019
Rick B. Helmick Jr. Obituary
Rick B.

Helmick Jr.

age 54, of Massillon, passed away on June 25, 2019. He was born Sept 30, 1964 in Canton and is the son of Richard and Lucy (Cook) Helmick Sr. of Cadiz, Ohio. Rick worked at Powell Electric in Canton.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by son, John Christopher Helmick; brothers, Jeffrey and Brian Helmick; sister, Sheri Warga and one granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeremy.

In keeping with his wishes there will be no services. Please leave condolences at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and

Crematory - 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on June 30, 2019
