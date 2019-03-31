Home

Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
RICK E. SPANGLER


Rick E. Spangler

age 72, of Alliance, passed away on Thursday March 28, 2019 after a

courageous 8 year battle with cancer. He was born in Akron on January 2, 1947 to the late Ray and Julia (Burke) Spangler and served in the Army National Guard. He was a lifetime auctioneer and worked at Akron Auto Auction and Pennsylvania auto auctions. To this day he still adored his wife of 43 ½ years, Sally. He always said he had two passions, horses and horse power. If he wasn't in the garage or on the race track, you would find him in the barn or on a tractor.

He was preceded in death by wife Sally; and great friends Jim Merriner and Darrell Jennings. He is survived by his children Ray (Tammy) Spangler, Vicky (Ed) Burns; grandchildren Derick (Ashley A.) Spangler, Ashley K. Spangler; sister Shirley Foust; brother-in-law Greg (Jean) Foust; other relatives, many friends and special friends Bob (Barbara) Brown, Bill (Gerri) Channell and Dr. "Tripp" (Sandy) Tripp.

Calling hours are April 2, Tuesday 5-8 PM at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville. Funeral services are April 3, Wednesday 11:30 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Tom Williams officiating. Per Rick's request, wear your best jeans and boots.

Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 31, 2019
