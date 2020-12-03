1/1
RICK L. CARMICHAEL
1958 - 2020
Rick L. Carmichael

62, of Strasburg, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Union Hospital following a courageous 7 year battle with cancer. Born March 29, 1958 in Wooster, Ohio to Charles "Sonny" (Jill) Carmichael and Sue McQueen. Rick earned his B.A. Degree in Animal Science from The Ohio State University in 1981. He retired as a Senior Account Manager from Novartis Pharmaceuticals after 27 years of service. During that time he won multiple awards, including the Cornerstone Club Award. He married the love of his life, Christine (Schott) Carmichael on January 28, 2013. Rick was a devoted son, husband, father, and beloved "Grampy". Rick had many interests throughout his life, but none more passionate than his love for softball. He was a well-known, respected, and longtime coach for numerous teams in the area. His most cherished softball memory stems from coaching his two daughters in back-to-back state championships with the Dalton High School softball team in 2006 and 2007. Rick spent the last 4 years on the diamond umpiring. He enjoyed telling everyone that he loved getting "paid" to watch the game. Rick's competitive spirit was also very evident anytime he had the chance to enjoy a round of golf with his dad and son. To relax, he loved vacationing with his wife and family in Hilton Head, South Carolina. In earlier years he enjoyed showing quarter horses, barrel racing, raising game birds, and cheering on the Cleveland Browns. Rick was a member of St John United Church of Christ in Strasburg.

Rick is preceded in death by his adored grandparents, Pete and Louise Mowrer, his mother, Sue McQueen, and his uncle, Bud Carmichael. Rick is survived by his father Sonny (Jill) Carmichael, his wife, Christine Schott Carmichael; sister Renee (Gary) Gwinn of Wooster, children Cory Carmichael of Troy; Jessica (Zach) Bolinger of Sterling; Shelby (Craig) Prater of Navarre; Anne (Austin) Garber of Vermilion; Amanda (Rick) Clark of Strasburg; grandchildren William Carmichael; Brynlee, Kyler, and Hayes Bolinger; Cameron Prater & soon to be Twin Praters expected in January; RJ Clark; and niece Lauren Gwinn.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory in Strasburg. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 4th starting at 11:00 a.m. at the St. John United Church of Christ in Strasburg with Pastor Jason Rissler officiating. The service will be live streamed on the St. John United Church of Christ Facebook Page and YouTube Channel. The family will be greeting friends from 9:30am to 11:00 a.m. on Friday. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required. The family will be having a Celebration of Life tentatively on June 12th, 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John United Church of Christ at 516 N Wooster Ave., Strasburg, Ohio 44680.

Published in The Repository on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. John United Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Home
140 S. Bodmer Ave.
Strasburg, OH 44680
(330) 343-6132
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 2, 2020
Rick was a good soul. I spent most of my school years with Rick and he was always a good friend. I can understand why he will be dearly missed. Goodby Rick and thanks.
Steve Boyer
Classmate
