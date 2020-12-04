1/
RICK L. CARMICHAEL
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory in Strasburg. A memorial service will be held on (TODAY) Friday, December 4th starting at 11:00 a.m. at the St. John United Church of Christ in Strasburg with Pastor Jason Rissler officiating. The service will be live streamed on the St. John United Church of Christ Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.

The family will be greeting friends from 9:30am to 11:00 a.m. on Friday. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required. The family will be having a Celebration of Life tentatively on June 12th, 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John United Church of Christ at 516 N Wooster Ave., Strasburg, Ohio 44680.

Published in The Repository on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. John United Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Home
140 S. Bodmer Ave.
Strasburg, OH 44680
(330) 343-6132
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda Bowers
December 2, 2020
Rick was a good soul. I spent most of my school years with Rick and he was always a good friend. I can understand why he will be dearly missed. Goodby Rick and thanks.
Steve Boyer
Classmate
