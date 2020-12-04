Rick L.



Carmichael



Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory in Strasburg. A memorial service will be held on (TODAY) Friday, December 4th starting at 11:00 a.m. at the St. John United Church of Christ in Strasburg with Pastor Jason Rissler officiating. The service will be live streamed on the St. John United Church of Christ Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.



The family will be greeting friends from 9:30am to 11:00 a.m. on Friday. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required. The family will be having a Celebration of Life tentatively on June 12th, 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John United Church of Christ at 516 N Wooster Ave., Strasburg, Ohio 44680.



