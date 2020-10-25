1/1
RICKI A. HOOPER
Ricki A. Hooper

Aka: Sonny Thanatos

Age 26, of Canton, passed away suddenly Friday, October 16, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. She was a life resident of Canton and was a caring friend to many.

She is survived by her mother, Tracy Scott; and brother, Perry Scott both of the home; uncle, Schon Scott; aunt, Kelly Morgan and several cousins.

Friends may call Saturday from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home. A private funeral service for the family will take place in the funeral home with Rev. George Lancaster officiating. This can be viewed on line beginning Sunday, November 1, 2020, by clicking the Ricki A. Hooper obituary at:

www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly, 330 455-5235)

Published in The Repository on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Wackerly Funeral Home
NOV
1
Funeral service
viewed on line
