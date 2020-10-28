Prayers & Deepest Sympathy For The Family. I Met Ricky 7 Years Ago When She Came To My Home For Robin Hunt's Birthday Celebration. She & Lexi Made The Party. She Had A Beautiful Spirit & Personality. She Is Safe In The Arms Of God. Rest In Heaven Ricky.
Marezella McCrary
Friend
October 25, 2020
I remember this sensitive, sweet young lady as a student at Fairmount Elementary School where I was the counselor. Her mom and brother, Perry, are very respectful people. This family has my sincere condolences . Mrs. D. Gantz
Danette Gantz
Teacher
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.