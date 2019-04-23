Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
Riley R. Dedmon


Riley R. Dedmon Obituary
Riley R. Dedmon 1930-2019

Age 89, of Canton, passed away Saturday April 20, 2019. He was born March 30, 1930 to the late Riley and Beatrice (Wood) Dedmon. Riley was a life resident of Canton and a 1948 graduate of Canton Township High School. He was a Korean War Army veteran. Riley retired from The Timken Company in 1985 after 38 years of service and was a member of Eden Church of the Brethren.

He is preceded in death by one brother, Richard Dedmon; one grandson, Devin Hoffman. Riley is survived by his wife, Edna M. (Morgan) to whom he was married 65 years; five sons, David, Douglas, Daniel (Diane), Darin and Donald (Lisa) Dedmon; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty Ruley and one brother, Jack Dedmon.

Funeral services will be Thursday April 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Scott officiating. Burial with Military Honors in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends and family will be received Wednesday 6-8 p.m. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Apr. 23, 2019
