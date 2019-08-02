The Repository Obituaries
|
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
RITA BORON MAZZAFERRI ICEMAN


1930 - 2019
RITA BORON MAZZAFERRI ICEMAN Obituary
Rita Boron Mazzaferri Iceman

age 89, formerly of Massillon, passed away on July 31, 2019. She was born on January 21, 1930, to the late Andrew and Lillian (Kline) Boron. Rita was a 1948 graduate of Central Catholic-Mount Mary School and was also a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church for 23 years as well as a member of their Altar & Rosary Society. She worked as a cook for the Bellevue (Ohio) School System and retired from there after 16 years of service. In her spare time, Rita enjoyed doing crafts, knitting, crocheting and even making rosaries. She also loved to go bowling and golfing. In her late 50's, Rita obtained a pilot's license and flew planes for seven years with her late husband, Elvio Mazzaferri. Her greatest passion in life was being a mother to her 10 children; a grandmother to 17 grandchildren, a great-grandmother to 15 great-grandchildren; and sister to 7 siblings. She will be deeply missed by them all.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children: Pamela (Nelson) Seip, Timothy (Graciela) Mazzaferri, Jeffery (Linda) Mazzaferri, Janet Knauer, Corinne (Alan) Vespie, Colleen (Richard) Budde, John Mazzaferri, Catherine (David) Schneider, Brenda Mazzaferri, and Patricia (William) Bushey; siblings Leo (Patricia) Boron, Mark (Joan) Boron, Helen Shearrow, Donald (Marge) Boron and Judith (Jerry) Frisch; 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by husband, Mac Iceman, to whom she was married for 11 years, her first husband, Elvio Mazzaferri, to whom she was married for 51 years; and two brothers, Linus and Peter Edward Boron.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 4th from

5-8 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Monday at 11 a.m. with Fr. Ed Gretchko officiating. Burial will follow at St. Clement's Cemetery in Navarre. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 206 Cherry Rd., N.E., Massillon, OH 44646.

Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222
