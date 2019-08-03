The Repository Obituaries
|
Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
RITA BORON MAZZAFERRI ICEMAN


1930 - 2019
RITA BORON MAZZAFERRI ICEMAN Obituary
Rita Boron Mazzaferri

Iceman

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 4th from 5-8 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Monday at 11 a.m. with Fr. Ed Gretchko officiating. Burial will follow at St. Clement's Cemetery in Navarre. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 206 Cherry Rd., N.E., Massillon, OH 44646.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 3, 2019
