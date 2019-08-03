|
|
Rita Boron Mazzaferri
Iceman
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 4th from 5-8 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Monday at 11 a.m. with Fr. Ed Gretchko officiating. Burial will follow at St. Clement's Cemetery in Navarre. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 206 Cherry Rd., N.E., Massillon, OH 44646.
Paquelet Funeral Home,
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 3, 2019