Rita D. (Dick) Wilson
age 91, died Wednesday. She was a life resident of North Canton, 1946 graduate of North Canton High School, retired from the Hoover Company after 43 years and member of Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton).
Survived by her husband of 47 years, Ralph "Ted"; son, James; daughter, Mary Lou (Rodney); five grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; sister, Betty; brother, Jerry; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Saturday from 9-10 a.m. at Saint Paul Catholic Church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. with Reverend John Keehner, J.C.L. as celebrant. Burial will be in North Canton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Paul Catholic Church or St. Joseph's Care Center. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Feb. 21, 2020