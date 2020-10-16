Rita H. Halco



93, of Massillon, went home to be with the Lord, on Oct. 13, 2020. She was born on Nov. 22, 1926 in Massillon to the late Fred and Mary (Langenfeld) Allman. She was a 1944 graduate of Washington High School and upon graduation, she married the love of her life, Andrew Halco, on May 10, 1947 and they shared 73 wonderful years together. Rita worked at Central States Can Co. and retired in 1989 after 27 years of service. She was also a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon. She was an avid sports fan that loved her Tigers and Cleveland teams.



Rita will be deeply missed by her husband, Andy; children, David Halco, Kathy Dunnerstick, Jayne (Rob) Davis, and Shari (Paul) James; grandchildren, Robbie (Kim), Kara (Eric), Matthew (Dafnie), Ryan, Ashley and Kyle; great-grandchildren, Cole, Meghan, Olivia, Parker, Savannah and Conner; and sister, Rose Marie Shapuite. In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her brothers, Fred Allman, James Allman and Paul Allman.



The family will receive friends on Monday, Oct. 19th from 5-7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The family would also like to give special thanks to Traci McLaughlin for taking such great care of our Mom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 322 3rd St. SE, Massillon, Ohio 44646.



Paquelet Funeral Home



330-833-3222



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store