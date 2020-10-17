Rita H. Halco



The family will receive friends on Monday, Oct. 19th from 5-7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The family would also like to give special thanks to Traci McLaughlin for taking such great care of our Mom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 322 3rd St. SE, Massillon, Ohio 44646.



Paquelet Funeral Home



330-833-3222



