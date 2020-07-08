Rita J. (Thorley) Stover
on Monday, July 6, 2020 Rita J. (Thorley) Stover kissed her daughter, made her last stop on her 95-year earthly journey, and slipped peacefully away. She began that journey in Canton, Ohio on August 8, 1924 and grew up through the depression years as the second oldest of a family of seven siblings and the daughter of Ruth Sutters and Thomas Thorley. Throughout her life she believed in order, discipline, hardwork, honesty, but most of all love. Beginning her work career with the Ohio Bell Telephone Company (1942) and Hoover's (1945), she then met and married the handsome sailor Arthur J. Stover. Later, with their only daughter Ruth Lynne "Stover" (Ted) Rhodes, they moved to Beaver Falls, PA to pursue Arthurs career with the Pennsylvania Railroad. In the 1960's and 1970's, Rita worked at Benson's Department Store as a retail buyer, Edmin's Cabana Hayloft Shoppes, and Kaufman's. On the death of her beloved husband Art in 1972, she and her daughter returned to her true home in Canton as she was a loyal 1942 graduate of McKinley High School. Returning to her love of retail, she worked at Higbee's which eventually became Dillard's where she was always one of the highest productivity associates and "pacesetter" through her career there. She retired from Dillard's at the age of 81 years. Her remaining years you would find her side by side with her loving daughter Lynne shopping, vacationing, taking long rides (often with good friend Deb
Corbett), and enjoying family.
"Grandson" William T Rhodes of New York City, "'Granddaughter" Trisha Rhodes (Frank) Sullivan of
Atlanta, GA, Great-Granddaughters Rosemarie and Katy Sullivan, numerous nieces and nephews from
Ohio, Vermont, and Iowa survive her. Her siblings proceeding her in death were Verna (Art) Burkhardt, Marlene (Don, a favorite) Anderson, Duane "Bud" Thorley, James Thorley, Richard Thorley, and Vivian Carns.
Rita was a beautiful, wonderful, stylish, amazing lady with a pure heart. We loved her laugh and her
sense of all things right in the world. Her daughter remains holding tight to all of her Mothers cherished gifts and her final kiss. Rita had deep appreciation for her "best friends" aides, nurses, and staff of Altercare of Louisville. In her final years, she loved trees and flowers and would oftentimes make beautiful leaf pictures she
would frame showcasing various leaves and colors from trees along the way. She believed that trees
made the world more beautiful and would see the wonder and greatness in each one. As such,
donations can be made to the Arbor Day Foundation, 211 N. 12 Street Lincoln, NE 68508, in her memory to leave a legacy of beauty in her memory.
Funeral services will be 1 pm Thursday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville, OH with Rev. Rick Brown officiating. Calling hours will 12-1 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Rita will be laid to rest, beside her husband, in West Lawn Cemetery, Canton, OH. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneral.com
